Local man asks Council to support Wauseon schools levy

Monday night’s City Council meeting brought about an emotional plea giving a warning, of sorts, of what Wauseon might be like if the upcoming school levy is again turned down. Ron Shoettley addressed the Councilors with respect but with a whole-hearted compassion for the kids at the center of his speech.

“I am here to say what’s coming down the pike if the school doesn’t get more funding,” Shoettley told the Councilors. He explained how he and his wife for 35 years had the privilege to help care for other people’s kids. They cared for about 40 to 50 Wauseon school kids through the years. Some of these kids happened to be the children of some of the Council members attending the council meeting on Monday.

Schoettley told how he and his wife have continued to keep in contact with these kids even into adulthood. With pride, Schoettley listed the career paths that these kids had gone on to follow such as: Nurses, teachers, social workers, organic farmers, landscape business owners, firemen, and Peace Corps workers in South Africa.

The list was long and he emphasized that many were secondary educators. “All of these kids got their start here in Wauseon. It all started within the schools- how good their education, participation, activities, relationships they made – all this led to who they are and where they are today,” Schoettley said.

He went on to explain that the kids will not get the whole school experience if all we do is just send the kids to school and fill their minds full of facts. The kids will not want to stay here, he added.

He went on to add there will be no reason for people to come here anymore. “Wauseon will be a nice place to be from,” warned Schoettley.

He went on to comment about the things that will be cut due to the lack of funding such as: Bussing, National Honor Society and various sports. “I can’t imagine going by the football field on a Friday night and it being dark,” said Schoettley.

At the end of his plea, he told the Councilors he was there to ask them to support the school levy in any way that they could. He reminded them that they are the leaders of the community.

“I have heard that some of you are telling people not to vote for the levy either by direct contact or letters – mailings- social media, that can’t happen. You need to be supporting this,” said Schoettley.

He understood that the Councilors have the right to vote against it but he asked them not to encourage people to vote against it. “I am worried about the consequences of this,” said Schoettley,”We need to make sure this gets fixed. We can do this!”

Mayor Kathy Huner thanked Schoettley for having such a passion for the kids. She added that Schoettley and his wife were always at the games even though they didn’t have kids themselves.

Originally, the school levy was introduced to the community due to the financial need of $3.8 million to cover the current expenses of the school district. A 2% earned income tax was voted down in November.

The tax request was decreased to 1.75% and will be on the May ballot.

There was no new business and no committee reports heard at the meeting. There was some discussion about whether or not there needed to be a wage increase for the lifeguards at the community pool this summer. Average wage amounts for lifeguards of nearby communities were discussed. Kieth Torbet addressed these issues by stating that wages were paid based on experience and years worked. “Every year they work they get an increase in pay,” said Torbet.

Torbet went on to add that the city ended the year with 17 lifeguards. He projected that all 17 lifeguards should be coming back. The city currently has 33 applicants for any lifeguard jobs that are vacant this summer. “So for the lack of lifeguards, we don’t see that being a problem,” said Torbet.

Ron Shoettley spoke about the importance of the Wauseon School District’s upcoming income tax levy at Monday’s Wauseon City Council. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_Wauseon-High-1.jpg Ron Shoettley spoke about the importance of the Wauseon School District’s upcoming income tax levy at Monday’s Wauseon City Council. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest