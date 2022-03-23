Defiance College to host Empty Bowls Fundraiser

DEFIANCE – The Defiance College Social Work Program will be hosting its 22nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Wednesday, April 6, from 4-7 p.m. This year, a drive-through event will be held in the Hubbard Hall parking lot on College Place. All proceeds will benefit the PATH center.

At this drive-through event, you will be able to purchase a handmade bowl that is filled with other donated goods – such as coupons to local businesses, cookies, and more. Each bowl will cost $10. Brandon Knott makes the bowls in his studio, It’s Knott Pottery.

Empty Bowls is an important fundraiser held by the college. In 2019, it raised the most money to date – $7,000 to benefit the PATH Center. Empty Bowls has created a way to give back to those in need while also demonstrating a drive to create change.

The PATH center serves the surrounding six-county area. Monday through Friday, a hot meal is available to those in need. Currently, The PATH Center has begun delivering meals to those who are not able to access take-out. The center relies solely on donations. It is estimated that the current kitchen budget only allows for 21 cents per day per meal.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to donate to this cause, please see the virtual link: https://fundraising.idonate.com/defiance/emptybowls22. For more information about the Empty Bowls fundraiser, contact Tess Salisbury, Director of Social Work at [email protected]