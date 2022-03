A site plan for a McDonald’s rebuild is on the March 28 agenda of the Wauseon Planning Commission. The Planning Commission has a site plan review on the agenda for the restaurant at 1375 N. Shoop Ave.

According to the preliminary site plan, the rebuilt restaurant would have a double drive through, as has become common with McDonald’s locations.

The Wauseon Planning Commission meets Monday at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers.