School board association to meet in Findlay

FINDLAY — School board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across northwest Ohio are expected to meet in Findlay Thursday for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Northwest Region Spring Conference. The event will be held at the Findlay High School.

The conference will feature updates from OSBA officers and staff and numerous awards and honors. The region will recognize school board members earning OSBA’s Service and Training awards, veteran board members, exemplary student programs and the recipients of the Bonnie Eddy Education Supply and Book Grant.

Other recognitions will include the Excellence in Community Service award and the Neil Pohlmann Award of Excellence in Education.

Findlay City Schools’ Findlay String Factor and Voices in Perfection will provide entertainment.

Twenty counties comprise the OSBA Northwest Region: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Mercer, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot. OSBA’s other regions are Central, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.

Founded in 1955, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.