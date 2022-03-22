Career fair planned at Evergreen High School

Evergreen High School will host a career fair that is open to the public on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. There will be 25 employers on site to talk to potential job seekers.

Attendees are reminded to bring resumes and dress business casual. Enter through the school’s main entrance. Evergreen High School is located at 14544 County Road 6, Metamora.

Earlier in the day, Evergreen will partner with OhioMeansJobs / Fulton County and the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation to host its first career fair for the district’s juniors and seniors.