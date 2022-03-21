Swanton Board approves school calendar

The Swanton Board of Education on Wednesday approved the calendar for the 2022-23 school year. It features Aug. 17 as a first day for students and May 25 for a last day.

Winter break for students will be Dec. 21 to Jan. 3 and spring break will be April 3-7.

Also approved was the eighth grade class trip to Washington D.C. from May 11-14.

The Board approved several personnel items, including coaching contracts. They approved Eric Keller as head football coach and assistant girls track coach; Ryan Borer as assistant middle school boys track coach; DaNetra Smith, head girls track coach; Nicole Griffin, middle school girls track coach; Jerry Smith, middle school boys track coach; and Ricardo Artiaga, assistant middle school girls track coach.

They also approved substitute employees and chaperones for the eighth grade trip to Washington D.C.

Donations approved by the Board included $1,550 and $800 rom Northwest Ohio Basketball Organization/Vince Debo to the boys basketball team fundraising account, $1,000 from Fulton County to prom, $1,000 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the permanent improvement (PI) fund for baseball and softball fields, $500 from Roth Plumbing to the baseball team fundraising account, $355 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to the volleyball team fundraising account, $315 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to boys basketball team fundraising account, $204 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to track team fundraising account, $151.63 from Reading for Education to the Swanton Elementary Principal’s account, and several others under $150.

The Board approved the return of an advance from the general fund to the PI fund. The $125,000 advance was originally done in August 2021 for the high school roof project.

With the tax collections for the first half coming to the district, there are enough funds available to return the advance to the general fund, according to Treasurer Joyce Kinsman.

Other business

• High School Principal Jason Longbrake reported that end of course AIR testing begins this week, and will conclude after spring break. He also reported that the spring musical will be Frozen Jr. and it will have shows March 31 to April 3.

• Middle School Principal Matt Smith reported that Hailey Frosch, last year’s Amazing Shake winner, took part in the National Amazing Shake Competition in Atlanta recently. He said she did quite well and took home an experience of a lifetime.

• Swanton Elementary School Principal Kristi Molter thanked the Parents Club for making it possible to purchase a book vending machine. Students earn gold coins to purchase books.

• Transportation director Jeff Bella reported to the Board that earlier purchases of fuel for buses have saved the district money. He said, although there has been an increase in diesel prices, the pump price has increased faster than the bulk delivered fuel rate.

“For the load we received the week of March 4, we saved 49 cents per gallon compared to the pump price,” said Bella. “This number has been around 10-15 cents prior to the recent spike in fuel prices.”

Money has also been saved on propane for the buses. The district price for propane was locked in at $1.56 per gallon. On the open market it is closer to $2 now, he said.

August 17 was selected as the first day of classes for next school year in Swanton. A staggered start means not all grades will start that day.

