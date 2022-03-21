Art show displays students’ talent

The 15th annual Black Swamp Arts Council high school invitational art show has opened at the Northwest State Community College atrium. The show features more than 100 pieces from students at 11 area high schools.

This year’s winners are: Best of Show: “Skeleton Study” – a painting by Nanci Waterston – Bryan; Outstanding Printmaking: “Asking For It” by Kylie Waldron – Wauseon; Outstanding 3D: “Jack-O-Lantern” by Mikayla Hornung – Montpelier; Outstanding Ceramics: “Swirly Dirly” by Lorelei Kuratko – Napoleon; Outstanding Mixed Media: “My Life In Thread” by Carsyn Hagans – Archbold; Outstanding Photography/Digital: “Water Pollution Awareness” by Leah Heeres – Stryker; Outstanding Drawing: “Opposites Attract” by Jessica Galliers – Pike-Delta-York; Outstanding Painting: “Cuttle Nightmare” by Caroline Brightman – Bryan.

Honorable Mentions: “Passion” – Scratchboard drawing by Carmen Merrilat – Hilltop; “Ripples In The Koi Pond” – Printmaking by Jada Brinkman – Pettisville; “Coral Seascape” – Mixed Media by Madelyn Lloyd – Napoleon; “The Misfortunate Beast Series Cover” – Digital by Grace McDaniel – Montpelier; “A Chaotic Bunch” – Acrylic and Ink Drawing by Madelyn Lloyd – Napoleon; “Drifter” – Ceramics by Nic Herold – Bryan; “Vintage Panorama” – Drawing by Carter Nofziger – Wauseon; “Car In Contrast” – Pencil/charcoal drawing by Trayte Dixon – Evergreen; “The King” – Drawing by Anna Horst – Archbold; “Glacial Melt” – Ceramics by Mariah Blaising – Bryan.

This year’s jurors were Kacey McCreery, Community Engagement Glass Artist, Toledo Museum of Art, and Joe Delphia, Associate Professor of Art, Allegheny Community College.

Delphia, a ceramics artist, noted “This year’s show demonstrates the range of materials and techniques being taught in the art classrooms across the region. More importantly, the works on display demonstrate individual artistic voices from students who have applied what they have learned to create meaning and beauty in their unique works of art. These hardworking students created quite a challenge for the jurors, but it was a pleasure to spend an afternoon with all their hard work.”

The show runs through Thursday and is free and open to the public during regular college hours, which on Monday – Thursday are 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.. The awards show, which is also open to the public, will be held March 24, at 7 p.m., at the NSCC atrium.

Founded in 2000, the Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit organization serving rural NW Ohio.