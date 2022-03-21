Swanton High School trio qualifies for national contest

A trio of Swanton High School students will be heading to a national competition.

Eight Swanton High School accounting students competed in the Business Professionals of America state tournament March 10-11, faring quite well. The students were invited to compete at the state level after qualifying through the Regional Tournament in December.

Reese Oberheim, Carolina Vargas, Riley Bellner, Garrett Swank, Xander Gilsdorf, Aaron Thomas, Jayden Hendricks and John Heckert all competed in the Finance Division in advanced accounting or payroll accounting. Of the eight accounting students competing, six received All-State State Top Ten honors in their respective divisions, with three of them qualifying to represent the state of Ohio at the National Business Professionals of America contest in Dallas, Texas May 4-8.

Bellner, Heckert, and Swank each qualified for the national competition. Heckert was a top ten all-state and third place finisher and national qualifer in advanced accounting.

Bellner was top ten all-state and top five national qualifer in advanced accounting.

Swank was top ten all-state and top five national qualifer in payroll accounting.

Also earning top ten all-state honors were Oberheim in advanced accounting, Gilsdorf in advanced accounting, and Hendricks in payroll accounting.

“Swanton students prove every year they are an elite group that can always compete against the best in the region and the state,” said teacher Ron Kauffman. “This year is no exception. All of our competing students prove that hard work pays off.”

To get to the national tournament, students first had to compete at the regional tournament, which was one of 19 around the state. They sign up to take a contest out of the category they are studying. The Swanton students’ category group is Finance. All students in this contest take a 1-2 hour test that is both computerized and manual.

The top four regional scores in each contest are invited to compete in the same State BPA contest, where they compete against kids throughout all regions. It is another 1-2 hour test.

Top ten scores in each state contest are recognized as All-State, with the best five scores becoming national qualifiers to the National BPA contest.

Swanton accounting students are part of a two-year program that is funded through Penta Career Center with students receiving college credit with their high school course work.

Swanton High School students who earned Business Professional of American all-state honors were, from left, Reese Oberheim, Xander Gilsdorf, Riley Bellner, John Heckert, Jayden Hendricks, and Garrett Swank. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_State-BPA-2022-1.jpg Swanton High School students who earned Business Professional of American all-state honors were, from left, Reese Oberheim, Xander Gilsdorf, Riley Bellner, John Heckert, Jayden Hendricks, and Garrett Swank. Photo provided National BPA qualifiers from Swanton were Riley Bellner, John Heckert, and Garrett Swank. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_State-BPA-2022-2.jpg National BPA qualifiers from Swanton were Riley Bellner, John Heckert, and Garrett Swank. Photo provided