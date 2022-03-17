Don’t press luck this week, Highway Patrol says

COLUMBUS – This week, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be taking place throughout Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging those who are planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day to designate a sober driver.

The Patrol and local law enforcement will work together to remove impaired drivers from the roadways as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign.

During the last five years, there were a total of 14 people killed in 11 fatal crashes. Of those fatal crashes, five were a result of impaired driving, resulting in eight deaths. Additionally, 137 people were injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to OVI-related crashes. The Patrol made 627 OVI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day from 2017 to 2021.

“We want all motorists to plan ahead before they start celebrating, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with consumption of alcohol, which makes impaired driving enforcement during the holiday a priority for our troopers so that everyone remains safe.”

In the last five years, impaired driving accounted for 252 crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

As always, motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report drug activity or impaired drivers.