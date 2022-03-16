Solar power, TMDLs will be focus of farmer education

The final night of the 2022 OSU Extension Farmer Education Series in Fulton County is going to focus on two key legal issues for farmers.

The first is the solar leasing process, potential contract arrangements and pitfalls, frequently asked questions and recent solar legislation in Ohio. The second legal issue will be a discussion of what is happening with the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDLs) in Northwest Ohio as it relates to water quality and how it may affect farmers.

Keynote speaker for the evening is Ohio State University Agricultural Attorney, Peggy Hall. Hall has been a lifetime attorney and has a wealth of experience working with farmland issues.

The March 29 event will be held at OSU Extension, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon. This event is free to the public. Coffee, water and light refreshments provided. Pre-registration for this event is requested and can be done by calling 419-337-9210 or online at https://go.osu.edu/2022fms.