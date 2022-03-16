Hunt graduates from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program

COLUMBUS – Paige Hunt of Delta recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Hunt is a self-employed hairstylist and bridal makeup artist. She is a member of Fulton County Farm Bureau and works with 4-H youth as a Beef Skillathon coordinator. She is also a Fulton County Extension Advisory Committee member.

Over the course of a year, Class XII participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in California so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.