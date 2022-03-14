Flights from Toledo Express to Arizona begin

Allegiant last week began service from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona.

“Mesa is a gateway to some of the best attractions that the southwest region has to offer, and we’re thrilled to provide Toledo residents a way to get there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know leisure travelers enjoy the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.