Students, teachers honored at Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program

The 33rd annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award winners and honored teachers were recently recognized during a celebration held at the NwOESC offices in Archbold March 7.

In Fulton County, the student winners were Abigail Short, Archbold; Owen Cromly, Evergreen; Drew Beauregard, Fayette; Lyla Heising, Pettisville; Hailey Creps, Pike-Delta-York; Reese Oberheim, Swanton; and Andrew Eberle, Wauseon.

Honored teachers from the county were Beth Yoder, Archbold; Luke Rosen, Evergreen; Dave Stoltzfus, Fayette; Rebecca Dorosz, Pettisville; Joshua Eppert, Swanton; and Chad Burt, Wauseon.

The special education honored provider from Fulton County was Samantha Schmidt of Swanton.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement. The award is named in honor of Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent of Education for Ohio from March 1977 until August 1991. Throughout his career, Walter exemplified concern for young people and dedicated his life to the improvement of education in Ohio.

Eligible students must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school district — local, city or exempted village — within the ESC’s service region. Recipients demonstrate outstanding academic achievement as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school activities, awards and community involvement.

The Northwest Ohio ESC (NwOESC), serving Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams county school districts, supports the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program. However, they have expanded the recognition to include locally awarded scholarships. One outstanding senior in each district receives a scholarship award of $250; while one winner from each county receives a scholarship award of $500.

In addition, one overall four-county area winner, along with their guests, will enjoy an exclusive invitation to the statewide recognition luncheon at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center, Lewis Center, where they will be awarded a plaque and additional $250 in scholarship monies.

To promote teaching excellence along with student achievement, one teacher is recognized from each district. The applying student is asked to write a tribute to the teacher who has been the most positive influence on the student’s success in school.

The NwOESC also honors a special education provider from each county for the work done on behalf of students with disabilities across Northwest Ohio. Providers are nominated by area districts through a written process each January.