Safe driving encouraged on St. Patrick’s Day

As one of the country’s most popular holidays, St. Patrick’s Day has long celebrated the roots of 34.2 million Americans with Irish ancestry, and many more who just want to partake in the festivities. To ensure public safety, Fulton County Safe Communities and local law enforcement agencies are reminding everyone that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

According to the 2019 Fulton County Health Status Report, 20% of current adult drinkers reported driving after having any alcoholic beverage in the past 30 days. Overall, 11% of Fulton County adults reported within the past six months of the 2019 survey, they had driven a vehicle or other equipment after having any alcoholic beverage.

In 2019, there were 55 alcohol or drug related crashes in Fulton County. Five of the eight Fulton County traffic deaths were related to alcohol or drugs as well.

“Please don’t allow the deadly consequences of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired driving to ruin the St. Patrick’s Day festivities; make a plan to get home safely,” said Fulton County Safe Communities Director, Rachel Kinsman.

Fulton County Safe Communities encourages everyone to take the following safety precautions:

· Designate a sober driver or have an alternate transportation plan BEFORE the party begins.

· Never let a friend drive drunk. Arrange a safe way for them to get home.

· Don’t ride in a vehicle with an intoxicated driver.

· Always buckle up. It’s your best defense against drunk drivers.

If you’re hosting a party:

· Make sure all your guests designate their sober drivers in advance.

· Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

· Stop serving alcohol a few hours before the end of the party and keep serving non-alcohol drinks and food.

· Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving after drinking and get them a ride home.

· Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served alcohol to ends up in a drunk-driving crash.

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915. They can be followed on Facebook @FCsafecommunities and Twitter @FC_safecomm for safety tips, information and upcoming events.