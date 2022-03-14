Wauseon High School NHS holding food drive

The Wauseon High School National Honor Society is hosting a food drive to benefit its food pantry. Especially during a pandemic, donations help put food on the tables of many families in need.

As holiday generosity wears off, it is highly important to combat local hunger by using this convenient opportunity to donate to the food pantry.

On Friday, March 25, Wauseon residents and businesses will be provided with the opportunity to leave non-perishable items on their doorstep. National Honor Society members will collect donated items on the morning of March 25.

If you live outside of city limits or would prefer to drop off your donation, feel free to utilize the drop-off centers located inside the Wauseon High School main entrance between March 21 and March 25. Doors will remain open until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

All individuals and businesses within city limits are encouraged to give items from the following list: cereal, pudding cups, granola bars, canned fruit, canned vegetables, crackers, peanut butter (no glass jars), jam (no glass jars), pancake mix, syrup, spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce (no glass jars).

If you reside within city limits and would like the National Honor Society to pick up your donation at your door, please fill out the google form https://forms.gle/dALQ8nQb55oqRwCw8 by the end of the day on Tuesday, March 22. All other donations can be dropped off at the Wauseon High School main entrance by 8 a.m. on Friday, March 25.

For any questions or other information, please contact Laura Vorwerk, Wauseon National Honor Society Advisor, at [email protected] or at 419-335-5756 ext. 1205.