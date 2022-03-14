ServSafe training slated for April

The next OSU Extension ServSafe Food Safety Manager Training is April 27 and 28. The summer dates have changed to July 27 and 28.

This training is designed to help prevent food safety mistakes and will help all food service workers from owners, managers and employers identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety.

The class is held at the OSU Extension Fulton County office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, 43567, and is limited to 15 participants. Payment must be made to be fully registered.

You must attend both days to take the exam and after successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a 5 year ServSafe Certificate and an Ohio Level 2 Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.

The trainers are Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator Family and Consumer Sciences, and Cheryl Spires, NW Region Program Specialist, SNAP-Ed. Both are certified ServSafe Instructors and proctors.

For more information or to sign up go to www.go.osu.edu/2022FCServSafe2 or for any other questions call our office at 419-337-9210.