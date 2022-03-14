Courthouse News

Real Estate Transfers

Daniel J. Adams to David Sgro, 713 Valley Way Ct., Swanton, $90,000.

Gary Wyse, Julia Nofziger and Evelyn Wyse, trustees to Weber Property Holdings LLC, 1409 S. Defiance St., $250,000.

Joan B. Meister to Vandco Rentals LL, 321 Main St., Delta, $82,500.

Michael Komisarek to Paul and Amie Secord, 115 Ashberry Way, $15,000.

Glen Schrader to Paul and Michelle LaPlante, 1909 County Road 5, Delta, $325,000.

Cleo Rosales to 445 W. Airport LLC, 445 Airport Highway, Wauseon, $303,642.

Lynn Stacy, Christopher Seeman to Erice VanLooke, 306 Monroe St., Delta, $195,000.

ZF Active Saftey US Inc., to Eagle Machining LLC, 705 N. Fayette, Fayette, $3,000,000.

Michael VanWagner to Nicholas and Alicia Wohlfarth, 2697 County Road 1, $102,900.

Ryan and Kimberly Fish to Chelsi Vasquez, 119 Allen Dr., Swanton, $129,900.

Adam Coe to Sandra White, 207 Walnut St., Swanton, $155,000.

Tyler Gray to Ryan France, 205 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $113,500.

Larry Pennington to Gary and Mandy Beier, 14476 County Road 14-2, Wauseon, $125,000.

Kyle and Tara Brodbeck to Jason and Andrea Mull, 401 Quail Run, Archbold, $455,000.

James Randall, successor trustee to K and K III LLC, County Road 22 and 23, Fayette, $920,000.

Marriage Licenses

Dean Paul Buckenmeyer, 68, Archbold, machine operator, and Jane Pearl Tercina Gabuelo, 55, Mexico, Pampanga, unemployed.

Michael D. Smith, 27, Fayette, none, and Michael W. Krause, 40, Fayette, fork lift operator.

Melissa K. Raymond, 49, Monroe, Michigan, sales manager, and Pamela G. Herrera, Monroe, Michigan, 65, sales manager.

David L. Petterson, 40, Delta, ironworker, and Lindsey N. Randolph, 35, Delta, optometry technician.

Common Pleas Court

Thomas A. Rufenacht, Archbold, vs. Channon M. Rufenacht, Defiance, dissolution of marriage without children.

James A. Daniel, Swanton, vs. Haas Door Co., Wauseon, workers compensation.

Keegan Mack, Wauseon, vs. Brianna Mack Defiance, dissolution of marriage with children.