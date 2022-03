Commissioners proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Thursday, the Fulton County Commissioners proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Fulton County. Today, more than 360 individuals are supported by the Board of DD, and they, together with the Commissioners, encourage all citizens of Fulton County to continue to foster and support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities that include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities. Something that Fulton County has done for more than 55 years. Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Joe Short, Commissioner Jon Rupp, Melissa Rupp, FCBDD Superintendent Beth Friess and FCBDD Community Services Director Robin Shepherd.

Photo provided