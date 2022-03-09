French performing with UF Jazz Ensemble

Jessica French, of Wauseon, will perform in “At the Dance Hall,” the University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble’s spring concert. The performance, including traditional jazz and contemporary music, will be held on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m., in the Winebrenner Building.

Tickets are free, but required. Tickets are available at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., via the MCPA website, or calling 419-423-2787.

The ensemble will be under the director of Dr. Wes King, director of bands at the University of Findlay.