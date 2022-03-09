Stickley named student of month

Four County Career Center recently announced Mason Stickley from Pettisville High School as Student of the Month. Mason is the son of Kenzie Stickley and is a senior in the IT Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center.

Mason was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts. He is Business Professionals of America local Vice President and Regional Officer, a Student Ambassador, on the Leadership Team for National Technical Honor Society, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

Outside of school, Mason is President of the Dust’N Denim 4-H club, and participates in the Archbold Community Theater. After Mason graduates, he plans to attend the Defiance College and major in computer science and cybersecurity.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.