COVID case numbers stay low in Fulton County

• Fulton County COVID cases remained low early this week. There were 16 new cases reported Monday and Tuesday, according to the health department. The reports cover the dates of March 4-8.

This compares to 21 new cases over the same period the previous week.

The new cases were relatively spread out among the age groups. The highest number was three cases in both the 0-19 age group and 30-39 year old group.

There were also two deaths reported early this week. The individuals were both in their 70s.

There have now been 175 COVID-19 deaths reported in Fulton County.

One new hospitalization was reported early this week — a individual in their 70s.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 10,291. In the county, positive cases have included 5,602 females and 4,636 males.

• Fulton County remains at medium in the COVID-19 Community Level that was introduced last week by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing for most individuals in counties at low or medium.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high, and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• As of Tuesday, there had been a total of 2,660,728 COVID cases reported in Ohio. There were 799 new cases reported that day.

The daily average over the last three weeks is 1,189.

• In Fulton County, 52.65% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The age range with the highest percentage in the county is 70-74 years old at 92.57%, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Among the 75-79 age group, 88.29% have received a vaccination, with 87.53% of residents 80 and older getting a shot, according to Ohio data.

Among younger Fulton County residents, 20.75% of those 19 and under are vaccinated and 43.78% of those in their 20s.

In the county, 49.54% of residents have completed the vaccine. The highest age group is 70-74 at 86.7%.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The last two hours are for kids ages 5-11.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

• The federal government is now offering additional free COVID-19 tests. Visit COVIDtest.gov to request a test.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 2 sets of 4 at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are free.

The tests that will be sent are rapid antigen at-home tests that give results within 30 minutes. They are not the more accurate PCR tests.

Fewer than 20 new cases early this week