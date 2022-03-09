St. Patrick’s Day Blitz planned

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This Blitz, designated St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, will run from March 11-18.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways, a press release said. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.