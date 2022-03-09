Extension hosting DeviceReady Program

The DeviceReady Program, which is focused on helping small businesses manage their online presence, is planned for this month.

This in-person event will be held on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office. The program is geared to help teach business owners how the world’s communication is changing. It will help entrepreneurs best connect with their audiences and learn how people are getting their information and viewing businesses online profiles.

They will be looking at how consumers find and view your business, use social media to access contacts and sales and utilize GPS to find your business.

The cost of this course is $40 and pre-registration is required. The deadline to register for the DeviceReady program is March 17. Registration can be completed at go.osu.edu/2022fultoncodeviceready.