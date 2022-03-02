Locals qualify for international science fair

High school science projects that studied light pollution and the effects on blue-green algae growth and the use of skin moisturizers and antibiotic ointments to control bacteria earned the top awards at the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair held Saturday at Northwest State Community College.

Archbold senior Carsyn Hagans and Pettisville junior Kelly Wyse will join more than 2,000 teenage scientists from across the United States and around the world at this year’s International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia, in May.

Their projects were judged the best from the six county region, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.

Carsyn’s project studied “The effect of ALAN on anabaena and microcystis growth.” Her project earned a superior rating with a perfect score in the overall judging and first place in the high school division of environmental management. She also received the National Geographic What’s Happening Award as well as the NOAA Award.

This will be the second time that Carsyn has competed at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Kelly’s project studied “Skin moisturizers and antibiotic ointments on the inhibition of bacteria.” She also received a superior rating with a perfect score in the overall judging and tied for first place in the high school division of medicine.

She also received the Gerten Apothecary Medicine Award and the Kieffer Family Creativity Award.

The third and fourth place finishers were Patrick Henry junior Andrew Baden and Hilltop West Unity senior Kacy Connolly. They each received a superior rating with a perfect score and have the opportunity to represent the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair at the GENIUS Olympiad, which is sponsored by the Rochester (New

York) Institute of Technology and the State University of New York Terra Science and Education.

Andrew’s project studied “Comparison of electrolytes for the purpose of carbon dioxide reduction” and Kacy’s project studied “Combinations of benzoyl peroxide and natural agents on bacteria prevention.”

Andrew also received first place in the high school division of chemistry, the first place Favorito Environmental Pioneer Award and won the Kieffer Ecological Conservation Award.

Kacy and Andrew both won the Chemical Allied Industries of Northwest Ohio Award, and Kacy tied for first place in the high school division of medicine. She also won the Fern Kieffer Presentation Award and received the first place US Navy/Marines Award.

The top six high school science projects received the Paul Oberhaus Super Judging Award. In addition to Carsyn Hagans, Kelly Wyse, Andrew Baden and Kacy Connolly, two other Hilltop West Unity students received that award: senior Julia Schuurman and junior Ranie Roesch.

Julia’s project studied “The effects of antibacterials on E. coli” and Ranie’s project studied “The effectiveness of acne cleansers on staphylococcus epidermidis.” Ranie received first place and Julia second place in the high school division of microbiology. Both received superior ratings in the overall judging. Julia also won the Edison Award in Biotechnology or Biomedicine Technology.

Nearly 60 science projects were entered in the 2022 Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair in either the junior high (grades 5 through 8) or high school division. All of the students had previously entered their local science fair before advancing to the regional fair.