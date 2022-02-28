FFA officers visit Extension Office

In recognition of National FFA Week, Four County Career Center FFA Chapter officers were pleased to present the Fulton County Office of the OSU Extension with a plant grown in the greenhouse at the Career Center. The Career Center is appreciative of the support they give the students of the FFA Chapter. Shown during the visit are, from left, Mason Herman (Edgerton); Office Associate, Pam Kurfiss; Delaney Burghardt (Evergreen); Abigail Johnson (Hicksville); and Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville). FFA Advisors are instructors Denton Blue, Jason Elston, Eric Hite, Florence Luzny, Stephanie Pippin, and Larry Soles.

