Local students earn college honors

ATHENS – More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following students from the area: College of Arts and Sciences student Justin Freestone of Wauseon, Scripps College of Communication student Grace Leininger of Wauseon, Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Nick Mazurowski of Delta, College of Fine Arts student Keaton Brodbeck of Archbold, College of Fine Arts student Zach Hines of Delta.

Ohio University graduates included Madeline Koppenhofer of Delta who graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing; Hannah Shaffer of Fayette who graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing; and Ross Shaffer of Lyons who graduated with a MITS (Information and Telecommunication Systems).

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Cedarville University students Abigail Freeman of Delta, majoring in Nursing, and Bradley Diller from Archbold, majoring in Health & Physical Ed-Multi-Age, were named to the Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.