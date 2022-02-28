FFA Public Speaking CDEs held

The District 1 FFA Public Speaking CDEs (Career Development Events) took place in early February. The Public Speaking CDE is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups.

The contestants are judged on voice – Quality, pitch, force, articulation, pronunciation; stage presence – Personal appearance, poise and body posture, attitude, confidence, personality, ease before audience; power of expression – Fluency, emphasis, directness, sincerity, communicative ability, conveyance of thought and meaning; general effect and response to questions.

In the Creed Speaking CDE students recite the creed and then answers questions on the meaning of the creed.

Placing first was Lily Perry of Oak Harbor, second was Emily Payne of Eastwood, third was Ava Herman of Edgerton and fourth was Augusta Martin of Archbold.

In the Beginning Prepared CDE freshmen and sophomore students recite a prepared speech.

Placing first was Sophia D’Amore of Eastwood, second was Grayson Delarber of Tinora, third was Hannah Barnes of Delta and fourth was Alexis Perry of Woodmore.

In the Advanced Prepared CDE students recite a 6-8 minute speech and answer questions.

Placing first was Katie Oestreich of Eastwood, second was Adrianna Meyer of Liberty Center, third was Emma Ferguson of Bowling Green and fourth was Baylee Lumbrezer of Archbold

In the Extemporaneous CDE students are given a short period of time to prepare a speech and then present that speech.

Placing first was Sydney Overmyer of Oak Harbor, second was Haley Sponaugle of Eastwood, third was Ian Hoffman of West Unity and fourth was Nick Wacha of Anthony Wayne.

The Farm and Agri Business Management CDE test was recently conducted. This event is to test the knowledge and skills of the economic principles in farm business management. Students answer questions dealing with machinery management, farm business management, futures, commodities and taxes.

Area teams placing in the state were: Pettisville – 6th, Elmwood – 8th and Delta 13th. Placing 1st in the District was Pettisville, 2nd was Elmwood, 3rd was Delta and 4th was Eastwood.

Top individual scores in the district were: Harley Crossgrove, Pettisville – 1st, Carson Bennett, Pettisville – 2nd, Brennan Bronson, Delta – 3rd, Anthony Pelton, Delta 4th.

The Greenhand CDE test was taken on Feb. 15. The Greenhand Quiz consists of questions dealing with Ohio FFA History, National FFA History, current state officers and items dealing with Agricultural Education, Area teams placing in the District were: Eastwood – 1st, Otsego – 2nd, Genoa – 3rd and Pettisville – 4th. Top individual scores in the district were: Joseph Borgelt, Ayersville – 1st, Caden Bishop, Pettisville – 11th and Hannah Barnes, Delta – 12th

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.