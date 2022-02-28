Courthouse News

Real Estate Transfers

Richard A. Smith, trustee to Krystal and Justin Szabo, County Road L, Swanton, $506,497.

John Beck and Joseph Beck to Nathanael Beck, 800 Walnut St., Archbold, $113,000.

Garrett J. Rupp to Amy Spencer, 17080 County Road A, Wauseon, $164,500.

Linda McVey@4 to Magnetic Marketing Inc., 218 Chestnut St., Swanton, $95,000.

Mark and Natalie Young to Jammie J. Flores, 3176 Circle Dr., Delta, $170,000.

Scott and Gail Shaffer to Metamora Area Historical Society, 343 W. Main St., Metamora, $160,000.

Cathy and Mannaleto Gilmore to Cody Armstrong and Ashley Menden, 6298 US 20, Metamora, $145,000.

Pamela Riedeman, trustee to MBZE Management LLC, 815 E. Lutz Road, Archbold, $275,000.

Common Pleas Court

Nichole Heller, Wauseon, vs. Jason Heller, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Brian Meyer, Swanton, vs. Board of Swancreek Township, Delta, administrative appeals.

Richard L McCance II, Delta, vs. Benjamin T. Etter, Adrian, domestic violence.

Capriana A. Burres, Toledo, vs. Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, workers compensation.

Zachary J. Putnam, Wauseon, vs. Pete W. Grime, Archbold, other civil.

Tanya J. Sniegowski, Delta, vs. Eric J. Sniegowski, Rockwall, Texas, termination of marriage with children.

Angela Bruinix, Archbold, vs. Shaun Bruinix, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

James A. Daniel, Swanton, vs. Haas Door Co., Wauseon, workers compensation.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Rhonda R. Waidelich, Pettisville, foreclosures.