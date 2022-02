Swanton Local Schools will have Kindergarten Registration and Screening on April 11 and 12 for the 2022-23 school year. Kindergarten students must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2022 to qualify for entrance to kindergarten.

The form can be filled out at this link. The office will contact you to set up an appointment time.

A custodial parent or guardian msut register the potential Kindergarten student.