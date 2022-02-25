Small ruminant nutrition meeting planned in Fulton Co.

Understanding the proper diet for an animal is key to ensuring that you are raising a healthy and successful product. Do you know what you should be feeding your small ruminants (sheep & goats)? Do know what all you can feed them? Can you read a nutritional analysis of each of your feedstuffs or hay?

To address these questions and more, The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County will be hosting an evening meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. to discuss small ruminant nutrition.

Keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Brady Campbell, OSU Small Ruminant Specialist who will focus on nutrition, forages, and herd/flock health. His discussion will include an evaluation of wet and dry harvested forages, nutrition for reproductive females in the flock and commercial feeding for today’s markets.

Following Dr. Campbell, there will be a small ruminant panel discussion. The panel will include a picture tour of two local sheep and goat operations as well as market outlook from United Producers Inc.

The OSU Extension Office is located at 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon. This event is free to the public; coffee, water and light refreshments provided. Pre-registration for this event is requested and can be done by calling 419-337-9210 or online at https://go.osu.edu/2022fms.