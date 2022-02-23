Red Cross issues call for health and mental health volunteers

The region currently has an urgent need for health and mental health volunteers to assist victims of disasters.

The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region will host a virtual information session Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. where interested individuals can learn more about these roles.

Attendees will hear from Red Cross Disaster Volunteer Lead Kevin Sauer and Disaster Mental Health Co-Lead Volunteer Cathy Netter. They will share their volunteer experiences, the qualifications for the role and the types of services provided to meet the individual health and mental health care needs of people who have experienced a disaster.

In addition to the health and mental health volunteer roles, the session will also include information about the Armed Forces Adult Reconnection Workshop Facilitator volunteer role. Licensed mental health professionals who hold a master’s degree serve in this role. They provide Reconnection Workshop modules to military, veterans and their families.

To RSVP, email neovolunteer@redcross.org or call 216-431-3328. A Microsoft Teams meeting link will be emailed prior to the event. A conference call option will also be available.

These positions are hybrid and offer virtual engagement opportunities in the role. To participate in Red Cross activities or perform work in person, volunteers must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide documentation.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers to support blood collections as the country faces an ongoing critical need for blood products and platelets. Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process. Blood transportation specialists provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in our communities.