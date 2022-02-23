Pettisville FFA has great start to year

Pettisville FFA had a great start in their year! On Jan. 26, four FFA members participated in the Fulton County Public speaking contest. Public Speaking includes four CDEs (Career Development Events) where members practice their speaking abilities.

In Prepared Speaking, a member selects an agriculture-related topic, researches that topic and puts together a creative, informative and interesting speech. Members were evaluated on the speech’s content and composition, along with delivery and production.

In the Beginning Prepared Contest, Mina Wesche, sophomore, placed 3rd in the Fulton County contest. Ella Richer and Allison Salmi, sophomores, both competed in the Advanced Prepared Contest. Ella placed 1st and Allison placed 2nd, respectively. Ella moved on to the District 1 competition and placed 6th.

Savannah Smith, freshman FFA member, participated in the FFA Creed contest. Savannah placed 3rd in Fulton County.

On Jan. 27, three officers had their officer books evaluated at the District 1 FFA Evaluation. Emma Salmi had the Reporter’s scrapbook, Luke Van Den Berghe had the Secretary’s book and Delana Damman had the Treasurer’s book. All officers received Gold Ratings on their officer books.

Seniors Clara Damman and Karsen Pursel completed their State FFA Degree applications. Those applications will be forwarded for state review the end of February, as will the American Degree applications of Andrew Hulbert and Grace Schnitkey.

Emma Salmi, Pettisville FFA reporter