BPA winners announced

Forty-seven Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Thirty-seven of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton County are, from left, front: Sammy Gonzalez (Wauseon); Olivia Engel (Wauseon); Marek Kreiner (Archbold); and back: Evan Baumgartner (Evergreen); Braden Skates (Pettisville); and Mason Stickley (Pettisville). Absent from the photo is Emma Vaculik (Evergreen). BPA members from all parts of Ohio will compete in the BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus on March 10 and 11 for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center BPA Advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

