County musicians performing at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. – The Trine University Wind Ensemble will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “The Lord of the Rings” movies with a concert featuring music from the epic film series on Sunday, Feb. 27. The concert begins at 3 p.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts and is free and open to the public. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Prof. Mark Kays, chair of Trine’s Music Department.

The Wind Ensemble will perform music from “The Hobbit,” conducted by assistant director Hunter Poole, as well as “Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers,” and “Return of the King,” featuring solos on bodhran (Celtic drum), high E-flat Celtic whistle and low D Celtic whistle, and vocalist Elena Parshall singing “Into the West,” accompanied by Donovan Hall on classical guitar.

Four county residents will be among those performing. Lance Jutze of Wauseon will play the clarinet, Haylee Smith of Wauseon will play the clarinet, Mykah Garrison of Wauseon will play the flute, and Chandler Ruetz of Swanton will play trombone.

All the works are composed by Howard Shore for the film soundtracks.