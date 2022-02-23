Four County marks national FFA week

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members are celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 19-26 and participating in activities throughout the week. The FFA members will hold contests between career and technical programs, officers will sponsor a Teacher Appreciation Day for all teachers at the Career Center, and members will compete in FFA District contests. Shown displaying their FFA school spirit is the 135 student membership.

Photo provided