Sauder Village hosting Bridal Show

Enjoy an afternoon of information and inspiration at the Sauder Village Bridal Show on Sunday, March 6 in Founder’s Hall.

Wedding professionals from throughout the region will be on-hand from noon until 3:30 p.m. to share information about food, photography, gifts, invitations, decorations and much more. The afternoon event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, entertainment and valuable give-aways.

Brides and grooms are sure to be inspired as they visit exhibitors offering information about catering, wedding attire, make-up, unique gifts, music, flowers and so much more. This show also allows guests an opportunity to see Founder’s Hall and learn more about how Sauder Village can help make their wedding a memorable experience. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the wide range of bridal services offered at Sauder Village including retail shops with unique gifts, rehearsal dinner options at the Barn Restaurant, special treats from the Doughbox Bakery, rooms at the Sauder Heritage Inn for guests or the bridal party, and banquet options in Founder’s Hall. Sauder Village also offers many unique places for a wedding ceremony including the Village Green and Founder’s Hall, as well as the churches and 1920s Main Street.

“While planning a wedding may seem like an overwhelming task, attending our Sauder Village Bridal Show is a great way for brides and grooms-to-be to have fun while planning their entire wedding in one spectacular location,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing at Sauder Village. “Attending this show is also a good way to learn more about wedding opportunities at Sauder Village. Our friendly staff can help brides and grooms create a delightful dining experience for that special wedding day. We offer a wide variety of food and drink options in Founder’s Hall – from appetizers and drinks to family style, buffet and plated dinners.”

Admission to the Bridal Show is $7 but guests can pre-register online to receive a coupon for $2 off admission. Registered guests will also be entered into the grand prize drawing. Bouquets will be tossed out throughout the afternoon – providing brides a chance to win a variety of prizes and gift certificates from participating vendors and Sauder Village.

For more information call 800-590-9755 or to register for the show visit http://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/bridal-show.

