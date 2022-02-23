New BGSU ‘In the Round’ speaker series to feature Native American creatives

BOWLING GREEN – Highlighting the artistry, activism and presence of contemporary Native American artists, the new Bowling Green State University “In the Round” speaker series begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday in room 101 at Olscamp Hall.

Free and open to the public, the six-part series opens with artist, activist, historian and professor Seth Sutton.

Sutton, chair and professor in the Arts & Humanities Department at Montcalm Community College, lectures on cultural criticism, postcolonialism, indigenous art and activism, tribal sovereignty and more. He is also an author and has contributed to several PBS Emmy-nominated documentaries.

An interdisciplinary collaboration that supports diversity and belonging, “In the Round” features Native American creatives who work in the areas of fine art, graphic design, music, creative writing, film and theater. The series also aims to better inform others about Native American culture and history by highlighting artists’ works and techniques through experiences and world views.

For more information and for a full list of speakers, visit BGSU.edu/In-The-Round.

BGSU requires face coverings.