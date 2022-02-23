Four County hosts Bring Your Parents To Lab Day

Shown in the IT Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design lab with Career Center student Logan Davoll, front, from Evergreen are Julie Davoll, left, and Shane Davoll.

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a “Bring Your Parents (and Grandparents) To Lab Day” inviting parents and grandparents to visit students career and technical labs and view their student’s current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Shown in the Fire and Rescue lab with Career Center student Ashley Fisher, left, from Wauseon are Wauseon Fire Prevention Captain Jason Fisher, right, and Wauseon Fire Department Mascot Blaze.