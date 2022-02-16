Art museum names curator of European art

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) has chosen Robert Schindler as its William Hutton curator of European art. Schindler begins his appointment at TMA on March 1, 2022. In this role, he will manage the European art collection while reinstalling and reimagining it to create a more inclusive presentation.

Schindler most recently served as the Fariss Gambrill Lynn and Henry Sharpe Lynn curator of European art at the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA), Alabama, where he was responsible for the collection of European paintings, sculpture and works on paper from c. 1300 to 1970.

“Robert is an exciting addition to our curatorial team,” said Adam Levine, the Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director of the Toledo Museum of Art. “The breadth of his scholarship, his commitments to both quality and belonging, the value he places on collegiality and his deep thinking will be crucial to advancing the Museum’s strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join such a talented and ambitious team of museum professionals and to help steward such an esteemed collection of European art. I look forward to collaborating with my TMA colleagues to create a more inclusive and diverse collection, collection presentation and exhibition program,” Schindler stated. “The prospect of reinstalling and reinterpreting Toledo’s renowned collection and to acquire works that reflect these values is especially intriguing to me. I am excited to engage with the Toledo community and will strive to make their Museum a place where a multiplicity of histories is reflected and respected and where people feel welcome.”

Schindler has served as an Andrew W. Mellon postdoctoral teaching fellow and lecturer at Columbia University, as well as an Andrew W. Mellon curatorial fellow at both the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He has published on topics ranging from French manuscript illustration and German Renaissance painting to the history of collecting and has been the recipient of a number of distinguished grants and fellowships, most recently at the Clark Art Institute in connection with his exhibition project on the Dutch flower painter Rachel Ruysch.

Schindler received his doctorate in art history from the Freie Universität Berlin.