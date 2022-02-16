Meeting on grain marketing planned

Understanding grain marketing is a key component in ensuring that you run a successful operation. Learning the basics of grain marketing starts by understanding the commodity outlook and the cost of production of your crop.

The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County will be hosting an evening meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. to discuss building a weather resilient farm.

Keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Seungki Lee, Ohio State’s Ag Economist. Lee will help to allow others to understand grain marketing by explaining the commodity outlook and your crop’s cost of production.

Also there will be extension educators Clint Schroeder and Eric Richer to discuss how to develop a grain marketing plan and how to properly calculate the cost of production.

The OSU Extension Office is located at 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon.. This event is free to the public; coffee, water and light refreshments provided.

Pre-registration for this event is requested and can be done by calling 419-337-9210 or online at https://go.osu.edu/2022fms .