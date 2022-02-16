Help with heating bills available

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans with their heating costs this winter. The program is open now through March 31, 2022.

The Winter Crisis Program assists income eligible households, that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% or less of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, stay warm this winter.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required agency interview with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit www.nocac.org.

Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

· Most recent utility bills

· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months may be needed for certain income types)

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable)

Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.