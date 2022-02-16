Kindergarten registration begins for Archbold schools

Kindergarten registration is now underway for Archbold Area Schools.

Parents of children will be five years old on or before Aug. 1, are asked to register their children for kindergarten online through Final Forms. Visit https://archbold-oh.finalforms.com to register.

After registering on final forms, parents and guardians will need to schedule an appointment to attending kindergarten screening on March 21-22 through PTCFast. Visit https://ptcfast.com/schools/archbold_elementary.

There will be three sessions to choose from each day: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Parents will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and if applicable, custody papers.