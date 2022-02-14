Wauseon announces advance in online bill pay

The City of Wauseon recently announced the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud, offering customers greater flexibility to view and pay their water bills online. Additionally, customers will have more choices to pay their bill, including by phone and by text.

The new payment portal provides customers with quick access to their account to view bills, check their balance, make payments and enroll in paperless billing. Features include an “at a glance” dashboard, securely storing payment information (if requested), and more automatic payment options including: choosing a specific day for payments to process, email reminders, and linking multiple accounts.

For customers that choose not to create an account, they can view their current bill and make a one-time payment without registering.

A 24/7 automated payment line is coming soon for customers to make a payment or check a balance. Customers can sign up for pay by text to receive text notifications about their bill and elect to pay through text message with their default payment method.