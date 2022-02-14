Newest Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Famers honored

Lori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz.
Above, Peter Najarian, left, shakes hands with Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz with Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake in the middle. Najarian and Lori Chamberlain Sullivan were honored as the newest members of the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game.
