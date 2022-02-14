Posted on by

Newest Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Famers honored


Lori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz.

Lori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Above, Peter Najarian, left, shakes hands with Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz with Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake in the middle. Najarian and Lori Chamberlain Sullivan were honored as the newest members of the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz.

Above, Peter Najarian, left, shakes hands with Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz with Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake in the middle. Najarian and Lori Chamberlain Sullivan were honored as the newest members of the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game.

Lori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Pawlowicz-and-Chamberlain.jpgLori Sullivan stands next to Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Above, Peter Najarian, left, shakes hands with Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz with Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake in the middle. Najarian and Lori Chamberlain Sullivan were honored as the newest members of the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_najarian.jpgAbove, Peter Najarian, left, shakes hands with Hall of Fame committee member Ryan Pawlowicz with Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake in the middle. Najarian and Lori Chamberlain Sullivan were honored as the newest members of the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest