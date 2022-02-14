Wauseon Board approves transportation cuts

The Wauseon Board of Education this month approved a decrease in busing that will go into effect next school year if a new income tax levy is not approved.

Without the levy, the district will implement the minimum transportation standards required by the state. That minimum requires transportation of students in grades K-8 who live more than two miles from their school building.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong said the transportation cut will not be needed if the 1.75% income tax is approved in May.

Also at the meeting, the Board heard a presentation about a possible tax abatement for a potential hotel to be located near the Ohio Turnpike interchange, from Fulton County Economic Development Director Matt Gilroy. If the developer moves forward more information will likely be available at the March board meeting, according to Gilroy.

The retirement of district treasurer David R. Fleming was among the personnel items approved by the Board. Also approved was the resignation of McKalyn Roth, as WPS intervention specialist, and a one-year contract for Sierra Medina as three-hour cook at WMS.

The Board also approved an overnight trip for the high school FFA to attend the State FFA Convention and Expo in Columbus from May 5-6.

