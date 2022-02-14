Posted on by

Top county spellers compete


First place finishers, from left, were Liam Hageman, fourth, Archbold; Alec Fruchey, fifth, Wauseon; Keegan Bird, sixth, Pettisville; Ryan Bishop, seventh, Pettisville; and Genevieve Heising, eighth, Pettisville.

Fourth grade placers were Landon Clark, 2nd Place, Pettisville; Liam Hageman, 1st Place, Archbold; Amelia Gergely, 3rd Place, Swanton.


Fifth grade placers, from left, Alec Fruchey, 1st Place, Wauseon; Cadence Barkhimer, 2nd Place, Delta; Jovie Nofziger, 3rd Place, Archbold.


Sixth grade placers, from left, were Brady Culler, 2nd Place, Archbold; Keegan Bird, 1st Place, Pettisville; Bethani Tibbs, 3rd Place, Wauseon.


Seventh grade placers, from left, were Ryan Bishop, 1st Place, Pettisville; Payton Weible, 2nd Place, Archbold; Helio Juarez, 3rd, Holy Trinity.


Eighth grade placers, from left, were Barrett Benson, 3rd Place, Swanton; Logan Tussing, 2nd Place, Fayette; Genevieve Heising, 1st Place, Pettisville.


The annual Fulton County Spelling Bee was held at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold to a crowd of over 150 family members and friends. Dorothy Lambert, Archbold Elementary Principal, served as pronouncer for the event and called out words such as seethe, metadata and quantify. Winning words included dicey, allergenic, avatar, repository and dujour.

Thirty-five students from Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon, and Holy Trinity schools competed. First, second and third place finishers in grades five through eight received a plaque donated by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. All spellers in the bee received a certificate of participation for their effort.

First-place finishers for the event were Liam Hageman, fourth grade, Archbold; Alec Fruchey, fifth grade, Wauseon; Keegan Bird, sixth grade, Pettisville; Ryan Bishop, seventh grade, Pettisville; and Genevieve Heising, eighth grade, Pettisville.

The county bee is coordinated by Stacey Parrish, Education Consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Judges for the event were NwOESC Education Consultants, Sally Kovar and Jane Myers; and Swanton Middle School Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast.

The list of spellers for the evening included:

• Archbold: Liam Hageman, fourth grade; Jovie Nofziger, fifth grade; Brady Culler, sixth grade, Payton Weible, seventh grade; and Emma Kukowski, eighth grade.

• Delta: Jaydn Nyquist, fourth grade; Cadence Barkhimer, fifth grade; Jacob Schlatter, sixth grade; John Barkhimer III, eighth grade.

• Evergreen: Carly Cook, fourth grade; Emerie Schmidlin, fifth grade; Weston Placzkiewicz, sixth grade; Bailey Lumbrezer, eighth grade.

• Fayette: Divinity Smith, fourth grade; Tucker Johnston, fifth grade; Madelynn Whetro, sixth grade; Gabe Dowland, seventh grade; Logan Tussing, eighth grade.

• Holy Trinity: Abigail Storeholder, fourth grade; Tyler Clancy, fifth grade; Helio Juarez, seventh grade; Ethan Grasser, eighth grade.

Swanton: Amelia Gergely, fourth grade; Dylan Johnson, fifth grade; Julian Ramirez, sixth grade; Gabe Graham, seventh grade; Garrett Benson, eighth grade.

• Pettisville: Landon Clark, fourth grade; Margaret Ripke, fifth grade; Keegan Bird, sixth grade; Ryan Bishop, seventh grade; and Genevieve Heising, eighth grade.

• Wauseon: Andraez Rodriguez, fourth grade; Alec Fruchey, fifth grade; and Bethani Tibbs, sixth grade.

