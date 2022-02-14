SHS students qualify for state BPA contest

Riley Bellner, Aaron Thomas, Xander Gilsdorf, Garrett Swank, John Heckert, Carolina Vargas, Reese Oberheim and Jayden Hendricks will be competing at the Ohio State Business and Professionals of America contest in Columbus, March 10-11 for a chance to represent the state of Ohio at the national level this spring in Dallas, Texas.

Swanton High School accounting students took part in the Regional Business Professionals of America accounting competition in December. The students this year dominated the region by capturing 14 awards, including the eight State BPA qualifiers.

Bellner was regional champion in Advanced Accounting, with Thomas as regional champion in Payroll Accounting. Other state qualifiers in Advanced Accounting were Gilsdorf as regional runner-up with Heckert taking third. Oberheim took the fourth place finish. Swank was regional runner-up in Payroll Accounting, with Vargas taking a third place finish and Hendricks taking a fourth.

BPA members throughout the region were allowed to take an open event in Financial Math and Analysis with Swank taking the Regional Champion position. Heckert took home the third place finish with Gilsdorf taking fourth.

Other placers at the regional tournament were Allieenaann Smith, with a fifth place finish in Advanced Accounting; Riley Osborn, with a fifth place finish in Payroll Accounting; and Jacoby Sands, with a sixth place in the same event.

Swanton accounting students are in a two year program funded through Penta Career Center and are receiving college accounting credits through the College Credit Plus Option