FC Safe Communities: Fans don’t let fans drive drunk

Americans love a good party, and this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI is one of the most anticipated.

To keep drivers and partygoers safe on the roads, Fulton County Safe Communities and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Whether you’re heading out to a restaurant or a Super Bowl party, if your night involves drinking alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely at the night’s end.

“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” said Rachel Kinsman, FC Safe Communities Director. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Officials say whether you’re attending a party, hosting one, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she has decided to drink, call a sober ride. Fulton County Safe Communities also wants residents to remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. Drivers and passengers should also wear seat belts.

Driving penalty points

Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all states and the District of Columbia to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

Have a game Plan

Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, FC Safe Communities advises people to make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

· Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or a ride service to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

· Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

In 2021, there were 1,033 crashes reported in Fulton County. Of those crashes, 46 or 4.5% were alcohol related. There is also data reported from our 2019 Fulton County Health Status Report that finds 20% of current drinkers reported driving after having any alcoholic beverage in the past month.

For more information on the dangers of drunk driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

Those concerned about traffic safety in Fulton County invited to attend the next FC Safe Communities meeting on Thursday, March 17. Check out FCsafecommunities on Facebook or contact Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington at 419-337-0915 for more details.