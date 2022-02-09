Raffle winners announced

Wauseon Lions Club announced the winners from the annual Brown Bag Market raffle held on Dec. 10. The winners were first place $250 winner Ed Jarzembski (second from left) from Fayette, and $100 second and third place winners Judy Smith (second from right) and Allen Huelskamp (far right), both of Wauseon. The Lions Club would like to thank the community for their support and a donation is being made to the Diabetes Youth Center to sponsor a local child who has Type One Diabetes so they can attend summer camp.

Photo submitted