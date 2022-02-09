Severe winter weather intensifying Red Cross blood crisis

As severe winter storms move through the country, the American Red Cross asks members of the community to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their area once it is safe to give.

Dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to about 600 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in nearly 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. In the northern Ohio region, 33 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in nearly 1,150 donations uncollected due to recent storms.

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis in January, thousands of donors have come forward to give, but patient care remains at risk. The threat of winter weather continues − as well as ongoing complications posed by the omicron variant – and could further complicate efforts to rebuild the blood supply.

More donors are needed to make appointments now for the weeks ahead to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths have access to lifesaving blood product transfusions without delay. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give blood or platelets Feb. 1-28,will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wauseon

Thursday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave.

Metamora

February 28, 3-8 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 14844 County Road 6.

Napoleon

February 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Napoleon Harley Davidson, 862 American Road.